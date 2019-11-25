International Development News
Development News Edition

Stylam, Asia's largest laminate manufacturer

In October 2019, Asia's leading laminate company- Stylam Industries Limited came up with world's first hot coating process machine from Spain which uses German technology to make a wide range of premium laminate surfaces like Anti Finger Print and Ultra High Gloss finish.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:45 IST
Stylam, Asia's largest laminate manufacturer
Stylam Industries logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In October 2019, Asia's leading laminate company- Stylam Industries Limited came up with world's first hot coating process machine from Spain which uses German technology to make a wide range of premium laminate surfaces like Anti Finger Print and Ultra High Gloss finish. This is in continuation with Stylam's enduring legacy of innovation and one of the many first's in its 28+ years of history. Earlier in this year, Stylam has brought in India's first-ever production facility of Pure Acrylic Solid Surface with the brand name 'Granex'.

Building on the past with an eye on the future: Jagadish Gupta, the current Managing Director of Stylam Industries Ltd, along with the Board of Directors is committed to taking forward the company's legacy of success driven by enterprise, innovation, and ethics.

Initially starting off with manufacturing of luxury decorative laminated sheets for residential and industrial purpose, the company has ventured into advanced laminates like Post-forming and Antistatic laminates. The sophisticated moulds from Europe enable the company to be able to manufacture laminates with 2000+ designs under the brand "Stylam" along with 120+ textures and finishes. The plant at Panchkula in North India is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. It has the largest hydraulic press in India that has the capability of designing laminates with sizes upwards of 1220 mm x 2440 mm and with thickness ranging from 0.5 mm to 30.0 mm.

Stylam Industries Ltd has the largest installation unit in Asia, which has a production capacity of around 1.3 million sheets of laminates per month. Latest machinery using up-to-date technology are imported from Italy, Spain along with Germany and France to provide a wide range of laminate finishes like - high gloss, metallic, anti-bacterial, chalkboard, FR, magnetic, electrostatic, mirror, translucent, chemical retardant, etc. Stylam's ISO 45001:2018 certification is a reflection of its commitment to integrity, quality, and reliability. Its design and efficiency of its compact laminates have enabled it to be one of the very few companies around the globe to be awarded a CE certification, also a first for an Indian company.

With a pool of talented engineers, designers, and technicians supported by an efficient marketing team and lead by visionary top leadership, Stylam Industries Ltd has grown into having a pan-India presence along with Global presence in 65+ countries. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US threats

Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defense system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions. Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murted military base in...

RPT-SoftBank to go ahead with WeWork stock tender offer this week

SoftBank Group Corp will this week launch a previously agreed tender offer for as much as 3 billion of WeWork shares, including up to 970 million owed by the office-sharing companys cofounder Adam Neumann, two people familiar with the matte...

Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

The Congress protested vociferously both inside and outside Parliament on Monday against the political developments in Maharashtra as it stalled proceedings in both House and accused the BJP of murdering democracy in the state. While Congre...

Amnesty urges release of Afghan men who exposed paedophile ring

Two men have been arbitrarily detained by Afghanistans intelligence agency after exposing a pedophile ring that allegedly abused hundreds of boys, Amnesty said Monday in a statement urging the pairs release. Sexual abuse is widespread in Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019