12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data

Around 12.23 lakh jobs were created in September as compared to 13.38 lakh in August 2019, according to the payroll data of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.49 crore during the entire 2018-19 fiscal, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a report.

It also showed that during September 2017 to September 2019, around 3.10 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme. The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by the ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing the payroll data or new subscribers data of these three bodies since April 2018, covering a period starting from September 2017. The report showed that gross new enrolments with the ESIC during September 2017 to March 2018 were 83.35 lakh.

A net of 9.98 lakh new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) were recorded in September, as compared to 9.41 lakh in August this year. During 2018-19, 61.12 lakh new subscribers on a net basis joined the social security schemes run by the EPFO. Similarly, the net new enrolments were 15.52 lakh during September 2017 to March 2018.

It showed that during September 2017 to September 2019, around 2.85 crore new subscribers joined the EPF scheme. The report said that since the number of subscribers are from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

The NSO said the present report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

