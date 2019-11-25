Exporter of Home Textile in heavy losses due to delay in ROSCTL repayment

A meeting of exporters was organized by Textile Development Foundation (TDF) Solapur on 21st November 2019 under the aegis of Home Textile Exporters' Welfare Association (HEWA) regarding pendency of RoSCTL. Central and state governments allow rebate on taxes to the exporters to promote exports under the RoSCTL scheme which was declared in the month of March 2019.

Under the scheme, a 6.05% rebate was allowed on garments and 8.2% on made-ups such as Solapur made towels and bedsheets. While exporting towels from Solapur the costs were calculated on the basis that exporters will get back the levies, but due to delay in the payment of levies to the exporters under the scheme they are incurring heavy losses.

Addressing meeting participants through video-conferencing, the HEWA officer bearer Sh. Vikas Singh Chauhan informed that payment under the RoSCTL scheme is under consideration of the Prime Minister's office and he hopes that very soon it will be sorted out positively. The meeting was attended by TDF President Rajesh Gosaki, ex-president Siddheshwar Gaddam, HEWA Representative Lingraj Gudur, Maruti Kendule, Mayur Daragad, Rohit Rathi, Dattu Dubaru and 30 other exporters.