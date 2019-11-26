International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-IMF approves smaller $61 billion credit line for Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 02:05 IST
UPDATE 2-IMF approves smaller $61 billion credit line for Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board had approved a smaller two-year lending arrangement for Mexico worth $61 billion, replacing the current flexible credit line of about $74 billion.

It said the new arrangement would bolster market confidence at a time when trade uncertainty, a sharp pullback in capital from emerging markets and increased risk premiums posed continued external risks to the Mexican economy. The Mexican government intended to continue to treat the arrangement as "precautionary" and planned to request further reductions in the credit line as external risks receded, IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement.

Mexico's economy has been buffeted by uncertainty over the past three years due to the threat of trade wars with U.S. President Donald Trump, and the credit line is viewed as an important stabilizer for its financial markets. Mexico's finance ministry hailed the arrangement.

"The decision of the (IMF's) executive board underscores that Mexico continues to meet all the qualification criteria needed to access, if required and without any conditions, the resources available through this instrument," it said. The IMF's new managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said last month the organization would remain a "strong partner" of Mexico, following meetings with the heads of the Mexican finance ministry and central bank.

The IMF has recommended Mexico reconsider its position of limiting private companies' cooperation with state-owned oil company Pemex, whose debt is weighing heavily on the government's finances. Mexico's previous arrangement was approved in 2017 for about $86 billion, but was scaled back to $74 billion in 2018 at the request of the Mexican authorities.

In his statement, Lipton lauded the Mexican government's efforts to set strong fiscal policies that stemmed the rise in the country's public debt ratio, and a very tight monetary policy that helped reduce inflation. He said financial supervision and regulation were strong, and the flexible exchange rate of the Mexican peso was playing a key role in the economy's adjustment to external shocks.

But he warned the economy still faced external risks, including volatility in global financial markets, increased risk premiums, reduced capital inflows and continued uncertainty about Mexico's trade relations with the United States. The U.S. Congress has not yet ratified a new trade agreement to replace the current $1 trillion North American Trade Agreement among the United States, Mexico and Canada, and it appears that ratification may slip to next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. prosecutors seek information on payments to Trump lawyer Giuliani -subpoena

Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking records of payments to Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trumps lawyer, as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters. The subpoena does not in...

UPDATE 2-FDA approves Global Blood Therapeutics sickle cell disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved a drug from Global Blood Therapeutics Inc to treat sickle cell disease in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years or olderThe treatment to be sold under the brand name Oxb...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STOR...

UPDATE 3-Mexico steps up pressure on U.S. Congress to approve trade deal

Mexicos government on Monday ramped up pressure on Democratic lawmakers to approve a new North American trade deal, urging U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push it through Congress and rejecting demands for greater labor market oversight....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019