Thomas Cook shares zoom 11 pc after corporate restructuring

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:14 IST
Travel services firm Thomas Cook India shares on Tuesday zoomed 11 per cent after the company said its corporate restructuring process has been completed after receiving approvals from the NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru. Shares of the company jumped 10.48 per cent to Rs 169.15 on the BSE.

At NSE, it advanced 11 per cent to Rs 170. "...the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst TC Forex Services Ltd and Travel Corporation (India) Ltd and TC Travel Services Ltd and SOTC Travel Management Pvt Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd and their respective shareholders has become effective," the company said in a BSE filing.

The appointed date, from which the scheme will take effect, is April 1 next year, it added. "Post approval of NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru on October 10, 2019, and November 7, 2019, respectively, the board has announced the completion of the demerger of Human Resource Services Business of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd into Quess Corp Ltd on a going concern basis," said Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon.

With this restructuring now completed, "we are confident that the new simplified group structure will further enable both Thomas Cook India and Quess to grow independently and consolidate their positions in their segments with far greater clarity of focus from an industry and growth and opportunity point of view -- for investors, management and teams," he added.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

IUML lauds SC order on Maha floor test, says Fadnavis should resign Tuesday itself

The Indian Union Muslim League IUML welcomed the Supreme Courts order to hold a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should tender his resignation on Tuesday itself.The good verdict on a...

Thomas Cook India completes corporate restructuring after NCLT approvals

Travel and financial services firm Thomas Cook India Ltd TCIL has completed its corporate restructuring process after getting approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru benches. The composite scheme of arrang...

Time now to focus on our duties: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chose the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution to emphasise on peoples duties, saying their rights were stressed upon earlier but time has now come to focus on citizens responsibilitie...

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment Ex-PM Manmohan Singh....
