3Pillar Global Named Among India's Top 75 IT and IT-BPM Workplaces

3Pillar Global's Noida office one of 75 organizations recognized for their work in information technology

NOIDA, India, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative software products, has been recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute among the Top 75 of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM for 2019.

"The team members in our Noida office are crucial contributors to the work we do for clients every day, and we're proud to see them honored in this way," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "Everyone at 3Pillar Global, no matter what country they call home, embraces our Product Mindset. It's that way of thinking that empowers each team member to bring what they do best to the table."

In addition to listing 3Pillar on its Best Workplaces IT & IT-BPM list, the Great Place to Work® Institute also recognized 3Pillar Global earlier this year as a Great Place to Work® in India. The certification distinguishes companies where more than 70% of employees rate their employer highly on a series of surveys measuring trust in the organization and effectiveness of culture building programming. 3Pillar is one of the top 75 organizations listed as "India's Best Workplaces: IT & IT-BPM." These 75 companies were chosen from 200 nominees and will be featured in BW Business World's November issue.

"We are proud to lead the IT industry in shaping workplaces that empower and inspire employees," said Govind Negi, Senior Director of Talent Management and Delivery Center Lead. "Our team is dedicated to understanding our clients' needs and building a digital product that answers them. It is inspiring to see that process driving value and to know that the people here who make it possible are thriving as well."

With seven offices on three continents, 3Pillar has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. eight times and listed as one of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces three times. The Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM ranking is a reflection of the company's continued investment in its employees, which enables them to deliver world-class software products for companies and organizations like PBS, CARFAX, Equinox, National Geographic, and many more.

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. Great Place to Work serves businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies in over 50 countries. To find out more about the Great Place to Work® Institute , visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall. To view current job openings and learn more about the company culture, please visit https://Careers.3PillarGlobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999739/3Pillar_Global_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

