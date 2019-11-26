Compass drop weighs on FTSE, trade hopes soften blow

International Development News
London's main index edged lower on Tuesday as a near 7% slide in catering firm Compass Group offset gains in miners that were driven by hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute. The FTSE 100 gave up 0.1%, with Compass tracking its worst day since July 2014 after the company said deteriorating business and consumer confidence hit performance in Europe. The FTSE 250 was roughly flat.

Losses were contained as hopes that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute could end soon gained traction after top negotiators from Washington and Beijing held a phone call to try and hammer out a preliminary "phase one" deal. Small-cap De La Rue, which last month hit its lowest level in over two decades after a profit warning, plummeted 16% after suspending its dividend and posting a near 90% plunge in first half adjusted operating profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

