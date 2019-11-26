International Development News
Development News Edition

OYO's net loss widens to Rs 2,385 cr for FY19

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 14:41 IST
OYO's net loss widens to Rs 2,385 cr for FY19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes net loss widened to Rs 2,384.69 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, as per a valuation report filed by the company with Registrar of Companies. The company had posted the net loss of Rs 360.43 crore for the preceding fiscal, the report said.

Revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs 6,456.90 crore for fiscal 2018-19, as against Rs 1,413.02 crore in the previous fiscal, it added. The financial results are unaudited and have been prepared by the company's values and not by its auditors, the company said.

The numbers referred are not yet audited financials. These are based on a valuation report prepared by OYO's valuers and not auditors that includes certain provisional financials for FY 19, an OYO spokesperson said in a statement. It may be pointed out that the valuation parameters such as share prices are based on fair market value and are not reflective of the share premium price, it added.

"We would like to clarify again that these are not the final audited financials and the same will be issued later by the company along with the annual report that we issue every year and file with the RoC as well," the statement said. As per the report, major expenses incurred by the company were on account of operating expenses, which rose to Rs 6,131.65 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2019 from Rs 1,246.84 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2018.

The employee benefit expenses also rose steeply to Rs 1,538.85 crore for the fiscal under consideration, it added. The report by the Gurugram-based registered valuer pegged its post-money valuation of the company at USD 5.32 billion ( Rs 36,658.34 crore) as of June 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • OYO

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CM Fadnavis says he intends to resign.

CM Fadnavis says he intends to resign....

CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Humiliated at polls, Hong Kong's Lam acknowledges discontent with government

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the record turnout in local elections won by pro-democracy candidates highlighted dissatisfaction with her administration while appealing for an end to violent protests. Appearing tir...

Erdogan calls on Turks to dump foreign currencies and embrace lira

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on Turks to leave the dollar and convert their foreign currencies to Turkish lira in order to boost the currency and show patriotism.Leave the dollar and the rest. Lets turn to our money, the Turki...

Train services resume in Kashmir Valley: Railways

Train services on the Srinagar-Banihal section in Kashmir Valley resumed on Tuesday, more than three months after they were suspended due to security reasons, the railways said. The resumption of services came after days of the trial run.Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019