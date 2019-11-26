DLF Promenade Dedicates the Month of November to Shine the Spotlight on Men

Celebrating men beyond an international day in the month of November, DLF Promenade is honoring men and the diverse role they play, throughout the month. With various fun activities, exciting shopping offers and promotions across brands, DLF Promenade has made sure to make the most of the November for all the gentlemen around.

For an immersive experience, DLF Promenade has curated a man cave with exciting activities that men love. From bike display to gaming booth to free beers, one can enjoy everything at the mall.

With all the celebrations around men for the month of November, Mr. Siddharth Natu, AVP and Center Head, DLF Promenade, commented, "With our evolving society and a shift in ideologies all around, it is important to celebrate the men who defy stereotypes and patriarchy. With such activities and promotions planned for the month of November, we hope to elevate the spirits of all gentlemen around us and ensure they have a great experience at the mall."

Starting from all men's first love; motorcycles, DLF Promenade has installed a Hayabusa, the world's fastest motorcycle at the main atrium which is covered with 1340 hot wheel cars all around it.

Whereas brands such as Marshall, Sony PS4 and Bose have come together for the man cave to provide an exclusive experience for men.

As November is observed as a no-shave month internationally, DLF Promenade in collaboration with Le Cantine is offering men free beer and burger combo throughout the month to reward the efforts of men with beards. Men sporting a beard can come together along with their friends and have a fun time with a beard, beer, and burgers.

The mall is also offering unbeatable promotions on shopping for men and exclusive offers.

While brands like Minizmo, Raymonds made to measure, Armani Exchange, Simon Carter, BHPC, Colorplus, Postfold, Spin, The Pillow Company are showcasing their latest collection at the gentlemen's closet. For men who shop for INR 20,000 and above from the men, brands will get assured gifts and vouchers and also stand a chance to win 2 PVR movie tickets and gifts from Minizmo and Spin.

Additionally, every shopper who shops at the mall in the month of November stands a chance to participate in the lucky draw and 5 people can get a chance to win speakers from VIFA.

To elevate the shopping experience, DLF Promenade is also organizing a styling masterclass and grooming session with celebrity hairstylist Savio John Pereira. The renowned Bollywood hairstylist will be delivering a masterclass on hair-styling for men on 23rd November from 4:00-6:00 pm.

The daring and bold individual, Savio, lets his hands speak for themselves. He has been in the industry since 1997 training with skilled artisans across India and around the world. He has 2 luxury French salons in Mumbai along with an academy. His skill and expertise reflected in his extensive body of work and impressive list of clients that includes Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Rao Hydari; famous sports personalities like Mary Kom and Yuvraj Singh and he styled international actress Liz Hurley's wedding in Jodhpur.

Men can come and learn from the best professionals and impress everyone around them.

DLF Promenade in its expedition to provide its patrons with wholesome experience has always made sure to curate unique and extraordinary activities.

With the changing ideologies, breaking stereotypical notions about men and their role, men have proven to be more than just bread earners of the household. They have redefined the term manning-up by picking up and normalizing tasks and jobs that were earlier considered to be unconventional. By the end of the month, DLF Promenade will curate and commemorate the real-life heroes who have defied the standard ideas around their roles.

With a No Shave November, head to DLF Promenade and celebrate men.

