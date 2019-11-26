International Development News
Development News Edition

Winter at Tantora: The Countdown is on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:25 IST
Winter at Tantora: The Countdown is on

The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo and Nile Rodgers & CHIC to join the all-star line-up

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

• One-day and Weekend Packages offer festival goers all-inclusive experiences suited to diverse budgets

• Tickets and festival packages on sale now at experiencealula.com, holidaysbysaudia.com and AlMosafer.com

Latin Pop legends The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo and disco stars Nile Rodgers & CHIC have been announced as the latest musical acts for Season 2 of Winter at Tantora (December 19th, 2019 to March 7th, 2020).

The international festival, which celebrates music, arts, culture and heritage against the magnificent backdrop of AlUla is gearing up to host a world-class event that brings together artists from across the globe. Multi-award-winning performers Lionel Richie and Craig David will take to the stage on February 28th whilst Jamiroquai will add to the disco, soul and funk vibes of Nile Rodgers & CHIC by joining them for the performance on January 24th. The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo will join the bill on February 21st and support the King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias.

The event will also see international operatic quartet Il Divo as well as acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli take the stage on January 17th and January 31st respectively. Classical music fans will also enjoy a treat with Greek pianist Yanni (February 7th) and Egyptian composer Omar Khairat (December 27th) returning to AlUla to perform amidst the grandeur of the 200,000-year-old site. Capping off the classical line-up, the music of Beethoven will also echo across the majestic landscape of AlUla (2 - 4th January), to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the German composer’s birth.

The festival will also pay homage to its historic setting with the multi-media theatrical production Jameel Buthainah (February 14th), a Caracalla dance performance. Over the course of its history, the desert landscape of AlUla has been at the crossroads of the East and the West, playing a role as a host of diverse civilisations, from the Nabateans to the Romans. It is also home to millennia-worth of archeological treasures, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site - Hegra and the Hijaz Railway, the site of Lawrence of Arabia’s infamous military incursion.

For fans short on time, the One-Day Gold, Platinum and Diamond packages offer return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, a visit to a heritage site and reserved seating at the headline performance. Prices for the one-day packages start from SAR 3,155 per person.

Arts, culture and music lovers, from the region and around the globe can attend the festival by choosing an all-inclusive one-day or weekend package. The weekend packages, divided into Gold, Platinum and Diamond based on budget, include two nights’ accommodation, return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, excursions to heritage sites and reserved seating at the Maraya Concert Hall for headline performances. Prices for the weekend packages start from SAR 6,600 per person. Weekend guests can also bolt-on themed experiences in line with their interests, such as AlUla from Above (adventure), Authentic AlUla (culture) and Gastronomy (cuisine).

Bookings for weekend and one-day packages are now open on experiencealula.com, holidaysbysaudia.com or almosafer.com/en/winter-at-tantora.

The array of additional activities and excursions also include the AlUla Balloon Festival (January 2 - 11th), vintage aircraft flights, vintage car experiences and the Fursan Endurance Race, the second largest endurance horse race in the world (February 1st). The festival will also be adding events centered on sports and athletics as well as fashion, arts and cuisine to its line-up.

The Winter at Tantora festival will take place from December 19th, 2019 – March 7th, 2020 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Details about the festival, its line-up and exceptional surroundings can be found at experiencealula.com with tickets on sale now.

To stay up to date, please follow @WinteratTantora on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Winter at Tantora Festival

Winter at Tantora is a festival in AlUla County in North-West Saudi Arabia, a place of extraordinary natural beauty and cultural heritage. Running from 19th December 2019 to 7th March 2020, Winter at Tantora will bring 12-weekends of wonder to the AlUla Oasis, inspired by its spectacular scenery. Home to archeological treasures, natural beauty and magnificent monuments that span millennia, AlUla is set on the ancient incense route between Southern Arabia and Egypt. It became a hub of commercial and cultural exchange because a lush oasis valley ran through it, creating an ideal environment for civilizations to flourish.

Image 1: Gipsy Kings

Image 2: Nile Rodgers & Chic

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Team spirit missing in Duleep Trophy, hope Ganguly revamps it: Tendulkar

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should initiate a revamp of the Duleep Trophy as players competing in the event seem more focussed on individual performances than their teams. The batting maestro fee...

India GDP growth in Q2 at 4.7 pc; FY20 forecast at 5.6 pc: Ind-Ra

Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7 per cent, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday, as it lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal for the fourth time. The I...

UPDATE 5-Former White House lawyer must testify in impeachment probe, judge rules

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled on Monday, rejecting the administrations assertion of immunity for officials by declaring that no one is abo...

'Reality test' speaks otherwise of Kejriwal's water quality claim: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his party has got a reality test conducted to establish the veracity of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals claim that there is no problem related to water quality in the city.We went to all the plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019