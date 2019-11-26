Winter at Tantora: The Countdown is on

The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo and Nile Rodgers & CHIC to join the all-star line-up

• One-day and Weekend Packages offer festival goers all-inclusive experiences suited to diverse budgets

• Tickets and festival packages on sale now at experiencealula.com, holidaysbysaudia.com and AlMosafer.com

Latin Pop legends The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo and disco stars Nile Rodgers & CHIC have been announced as the latest musical acts for Season 2 of Winter at Tantora (December 19th, 2019 to March 7th, 2020).

The international festival, which celebrates music, arts, culture and heritage against the magnificent backdrop of AlUla is gearing up to host a world-class event that brings together artists from across the globe. Multi-award-winning performers Lionel Richie and Craig David will take to the stage on February 28th whilst Jamiroquai will add to the disco, soul and funk vibes of Nile Rodgers & CHIC by joining them for the performance on January 24th. The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo will join the bill on February 21st and support the King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias.

The event will also see international operatic quartet Il Divo as well as acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli take the stage on January 17th and January 31st respectively. Classical music fans will also enjoy a treat with Greek pianist Yanni (February 7th) and Egyptian composer Omar Khairat (December 27th) returning to AlUla to perform amidst the grandeur of the 200,000-year-old site. Capping off the classical line-up, the music of Beethoven will also echo across the majestic landscape of AlUla (2 - 4th January), to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the German composer’s birth.

The festival will also pay homage to its historic setting with the multi-media theatrical production Jameel Buthainah (February 14th), a Caracalla dance performance. Over the course of its history, the desert landscape of AlUla has been at the crossroads of the East and the West, playing a role as a host of diverse civilisations, from the Nabateans to the Romans. It is also home to millennia-worth of archeological treasures, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site - Hegra and the Hijaz Railway, the site of Lawrence of Arabia’s infamous military incursion.

For fans short on time, the One-Day Gold, Platinum and Diamond packages offer return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, a visit to a heritage site and reserved seating at the headline performance. Prices for the one-day packages start from SAR 3,155 per person.

Arts, culture and music lovers, from the region and around the globe can attend the festival by choosing an all-inclusive one-day or weekend package. The weekend packages, divided into Gold, Platinum and Diamond based on budget, include two nights’ accommodation, return flights from Riyadh or Jeddah, transportation around AlUla, excursions to heritage sites and reserved seating at the Maraya Concert Hall for headline performances. Prices for the weekend packages start from SAR 6,600 per person. Weekend guests can also bolt-on themed experiences in line with their interests, such as AlUla from Above (adventure), Authentic AlUla (culture) and Gastronomy (cuisine).

Bookings for weekend and one-day packages are now open on experiencealula.com, holidaysbysaudia.com or almosafer.com/en/winter-at-tantora.

The array of additional activities and excursions also include the AlUla Balloon Festival (January 2 - 11th), vintage aircraft flights, vintage car experiences and the Fursan Endurance Race, the second largest endurance horse race in the world (February 1st). The festival will also be adding events centered on sports and athletics as well as fashion, arts and cuisine to its line-up.

The Winter at Tantora festival will take place from December 19th, 2019 – March 7th, 2020 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Details about the festival, its line-up and exceptional surroundings can be found at experiencealula.com with tickets on sale now.

About Winter at Tantora Festival

Winter at Tantora is a festival in AlUla County in North-West Saudi Arabia, a place of extraordinary natural beauty and cultural heritage. Running from 19th December 2019 to 7th March 2020, Winter at Tantora will bring 12-weekends of wonder to the AlUla Oasis, inspired by its spectacular scenery. Home to archeological treasures, natural beauty and magnificent monuments that span millennia, AlUla is set on the ancient incense route between Southern Arabia and Egypt. It became a hub of commercial and cultural exchange because a lush oasis valley ran through it, creating an ideal environment for civilizations to flourish.

