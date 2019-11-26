International Development News
Development News Edition

Alibaba shares surge on Hong Kong debut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:46 IST
Alibaba shares surge on Hong Kong debut
Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged Tuesday as it drew back the curtain on a Hong Kong listing the firm described as a vote of confidence in the embattled city. The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy start with chief executive officer Daniel Zhang joined on stage at a stock exchange ceremony by dignitaries including city Financial Secretary Paul Chan and former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa.

Soon after the gong was sounded, Asia's most valuable company soared almost eight percent, a bright start after a blockbuster initial public offering that has raised at least USD 11 billion, making it the city's biggest in nearly a decade. "On the occasion of (Alibaba's) 20th anniversary, we have ushered in an important milestone, which is to come home, come back to Hong Kong for listing," Zhang said at the ceremony as crowds clapped and cheered.

The listing comes as a major boost to Hong Kong, which has been wracked by months of sometimes violent protests and the China-US trade war, sending the economy into recession. In a sign of the tensions that still permeate the city after some of the worst violence of the unrest, riot police were stationed outside the exchange on Tuesday.

Alibaba listed at HK dollars 176 -- below an HK dollars, 188 indicative ceilings originally announced -- but briefly hit a high of HK dollars 189.50 in mid-morning business. The stock pared the gains to end the day HK dollars 187.50, up 6.5 percent.

With 500 million shares offered to investors, the company raised HK dollars 88 billion (USD 11 billion) in the IPO, the highest since AIA garnered USD 20.5 billion in 2010. If it chooses to use an over-allotment option to sell a further 75 million shares, it could bring in HK dollars 101.2 billion (USD 12.9 billion). Numbers play a key role in the listing. Eight is considered an auspicious number in China and its stock code is 9988, which translates as "long-standing prosperity".

The Hong Kong IPO is expected to curry favour with Beijing, which has sought to encourage its current and future big tech firms to list nearer to home after the loss of Alibaba and Baidu to Wall Street. Plans for an Alibaba listing in Hong Kong broke down in 2013, in part because the city's listing rules prevented founder and then-boss Jack Ma from retaining some control over the board of directors.

Alibaba then wanted an alternative class share structure to give selected minority shareholders extra control over the board, but the Hong Kong bourse declined to change its rules. It listed in New York in 2014 in a world record USD 25 billion offering.

Since then, the Hong Kong exchange has tweaked the rules to allow double listings, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam had also been pushing Ma to sell shares in the city. Mainland authorities have also stepped up moves to attract such listings, including launching a new technology board in Shanghai in July.

"We came home. We came back to list in Hong Kong," Zhang said. "It helped make up for our regret five years ago." Asked whether the firm was planning to sell shares in mainland China, Zhang told reporters: "Hong Kong is a new starting point, but certainly not the end."

Observers said the introduction of Alibaba could prove a boon for the exchange, which has had a torrid year that also saw it forced to drop a USD 40 billion takeover bid for the prized London Stock Exchange Group, which would have created a global markets titan. "Alibaba will be the leading light for bringing more companies in," Andrew Sullivan, a director at Pearl Bridge Partners, told Bloomberg Television.

"You may see some new money being allocated." Li Xiaojia, chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchange, said: "The return of Alibaba, especially the return of new economic leaders, along with already locally listed, highly successful large companies such as Tencent, will certainly paint a new, beautiful picture for the Hong Kong capital market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

The 13th Edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo Leads the Transformation in the Global Pharmaceutical Space

&#160;Informa Markets in India, formerly UBM India, raised the curtains to the 13th edition of South Asias biggest Pharma event, CPhI P-MEC&#160;India expo, a three-day exhibition, fromNovember 26th - 28th, 2019, at the India Expo Centre i...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, admits he has no majority

In another dramatic twist to the month-long Maharashtra political saga, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as chief minister ahead of the floor test, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy and NCP lead...

Andhra govt allocates Rs 1.20 cr for maintenance of CM's camp residence

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has allotted Rs 1.20 crore for annual maintenance of camp residence of Chief Minister for 2019-20. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has allotted Rs 1.20 crore for annual maintenance of Camp resid...

WCD, NITI Aayog examining measures to strengthen ICDS: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that Ministry of Women and Child Development, NITI Aayog and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are examining measures to strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services ICDS programme to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019