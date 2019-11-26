International Development News
DEFCOM INDIA 2019 seminar commences on 26 Nov

The seminar is devoted to the seminal theme of leveraging communications for achieving jointness between the three services. 

DEFCOM 2019 one the first day witnessed active participation from the armed forces, industry, research and development organisations, and academia. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The two-day DEFCOM INDIA 2019 seminar commenced at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on 26 November 2019. The theme for the seminar is, "Communications: A Decisive Catalyst for Jointness". The seminar is devoted to the seminal theme of leveraging communications for achieving jointness between the three services.

In his inaugural address, the Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik highlighted that the announcement of Chief of Defence Staff by the Hon'ble Prime Minister has been made keeping in view the much-needed reform to streamline and further improve the coordination and integration between the three services. He stressed that seamless communications between the three services were a pre-requisite for achieving the vision of jointness.

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff during his keynote address brought out the security challenges confronting the Nation and stressed the need for 'jointness'. He brought out that secure and interoperable joint communications were the need of the hour. General Bipin Rawat also stressed the need for the industry to meet the aspirations of the Armed Forces and offer solutions that meet the operational requirements.

DEFCOM 2019 one the first day witnessed active participation from the armed forces, industry, research and development organisations, and academia. It provided an excellent opportunity for the industry to understand the requirements of the Armed Forces. The DEFCOM exhibition showcased cutting edge communication solutions from the industry and gave officers from the three services an opportunity to gain insights on technology and industry capabilities. The prestigious DEFCOM journal was also released during the seminar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

