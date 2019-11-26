International Development News
Development News Edition

Trina Solar Announces New Efficiency Record of 23.22% with n-type i-TOPCon Solar Cell on Cast-mono substrate

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Changzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:30 IST

Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company" ), the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider, today announced that its State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology (PVST) of China has set a new world record of 23.22% for a high-efficiency large-area quasi-monocrystalline n-type (c-Si) i-TOPCon solar cell.

The record-breaking n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cell was fabricated with a low-cost industrial process of advanced i-TOPCon (Industrial Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technologies, on a large-sized phosphorus-doped Cast-mono Si substrate. The 247.79 cm2 bifacial solar cell reached a total-area front side efficiency of 23.22%. This result has been independently confirmed by the ISFH CalTeC in Germany.

"We are very delighted to announce the latest achievement from our technology research team at the SKL PVST. To the best of our knowledge, this is the new world record for a total-area efficiency for a large-area cast-mono silicon solar cell" said Dr Zhiqiang Feng, Director of State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology of Trina Solar. "The excellent R&D results lays a solid foundation for Trina to provide a new differentiated high-end PV modules and solutions to our customers."

https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/State_key_laboratory.jpg
Caption: State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology (PVST) of China
Source: Trina Solar

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV product research and development, manufacture and sales; PV project development, operation and maintenance; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary system development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy Internet of Things (IoT) brand and initiated the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance and New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center with worldwide leading enterprises and research institutes. The company is committed to becoming the leader of the global smart energy industry. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Erdogan leans on Turkish central bank for risky 'single digit' rates

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the central bank on Tuesday to continue slashing interest rates, after it already cut by 1,000 points since July, saying both rates and inflation would hopefully hit single-digits next year. Erdogan, w...

J-K celebrates Constitution Day for first time, LG reads out the Preamble

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday celebrated the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India for the first time following abrogation of Article 370 provisions that ended the erstwhile states special status and separate Constitu...

UPDATE 2-Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency WADA committees recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. The recom...

Himachal Pradesh: Rohtang Pass receives fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradeshs Rohtang pass received fresh snowfalls on Tuesday. Wading through the snow, two people crossed Rohtang pass with the help of the rescue team deployed at Koksar.Moreover, the India Meteorological Department IMD has predicted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019