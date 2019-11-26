JD Institute Invited Prague Artist Mr. Vitek Skop to Conduct a Seminar on AR

International Development News
BANGALORE, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Bangalore invited a Czech artist Mr. Vitek Škop, to conduct a workshop on Augmented Reality in terms of Design for the students of Fashion, Interior and Jewellery Department on 19th November 2019 at the Brigade road campus.

Mr. Škop is an alumnus of, 'The Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design', Prague. His professional repertoire includes working in London and New York along with the creation of Vivid books. It brings augmented reality into Physics textbooks that contain 47 animations copying the standardized education plan. Project Vivid books aims to make Science studies easier for children through augmented reality and has been adopted by several schools in Europe. The Vivid books project was selected by the curator of the London Design Week Festival to represent The Academy of Art, Architecture, and Design, Prague. It was exhibited in the famous Brompton district, close to the Victoria and Albert museum.

Since Mr. Škop's project in Augmented Reality is radically different from the conventional design practices of the courses offered at JD Institute, the technology is gaining momentum in all the three design fields of Fashion Design, Interior Design and Jewellery Design.

JD Institute provides platforms to encourage and raise awareness for its students to gain a broad understanding of allied fields of design and technology to stay ahead of the learning curve. Inviting international speakers to conduct talk sessions and workshops furthers the cause of the institute's vision for its students, to be progressive change-makers with a pulse on the industry. Collaboration with international speakers enables students to gain an international perspective to design thinking and ideologies that are vastly different from their own.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

For more information, visit - www.jdinstitute.edu.in

