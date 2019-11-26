VolksDrive Witnesses Largest Gathering of Classic VWs in India

MUMBAI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the rich history of Volkswagen in India, Autocar India in collaboration with Volkswagen India curated the much-awaited 'VolksDrive', the Volkswagen Classic Car Rally. The rally was hosted on Sunday, 24th November 2019, at the Razzberry Rhinoceros in Juhu.

This event was witness to one of the largest gatherings of classic Volkswagens in the country, around 50 classic cars. At the VolksDrive 2019, classic Volkswagen owners in India, from across the country, came together on the same platform, maximizing the opportunity to display their classic cars and also share their common passion as car collectors.

On Sunday morning, the rally was flagged off at 10:30 AM with a huge gathering of onlookers and car enthusiasts present in the area, adding to the flavor of the event, as the engines started to roar. After a leisurely drive down Juhu, right along the beach, the participants returned to the venue, followed by a felicitation ceremony. This one-of-its-kind event, was hosted to highlight the robustness and longevity of Volkswagen cars, and to preserve the heritage of classic Volkswagen in India.

Cars pre 1999 were eligible to participate but most cars that participated were pre 1980's, taking us down memory lane to when these iconic cars were on sale. The cars that participated included all types of classic Beetles, like the extremely rare split rear window model, the oldest known Beetle in the country owned by Mr. Viveck Goenka, the super Beetles and the convertibles, and at least two generations of the iconic Volkswagen bus including the very desirable split window buses.

Some of the cars included a pair of Karmann Ghia, early generation Golfs, a Passat and the famous Kübelwagen and Kurierwagen. Classic car collectors: Mr. Goenka, Mr. Keith Mascarenhas, Mr. Gaurav Gohil, Mr. Abbas Jasdanwalla, Mr. Siddhartha Khona, and Mr. Anoop Thakur were some of the attendees and participants of the event.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars: "At Volkswagen, we've always believed in sharing and celebrating the spirit of impeccable engineering. The carlines present are not only niche but also have a personality that defines each one of them. It gives me immense pleasure to witness this large gathering of passionate Volks. Today, marks the start of a new journey and we hope to continue clocking miles today, tomorrow and forever."

