HCCB appoints Saba Sharma, Preeti Balwani to senior leadership team

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the Indian bottling arm of global beverages major Coca Cola Company, on Tuesday announced appointments of Saba Sharma and Preeti Balwani as chief procurement officer and general counsel, respectively. Both of them will be part of the senior leadership team that reports to CEO, Christina Ruggiero and will be based at the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, HCCB said in a statement.

Commenting on the new additions to the senior leadership team, HCCB, CEO Christina Ruggiero said, "In line with our talent strategy of building a diverse leadership pipeline, we welcome Preeti and Saba to HCCB. They are seasoned professionals in the FMCG space. I am sure their skills will be a positive value add to our growth ambitions." Prior to joining HCCB, Sharma was with Procter & Gamble where she worked on Indian and international assignments. Her mandate at HCCB is to work closely with business and drive transformation in the procurement function, the company said.

"With her multi-cultural and multi-geography experience in FMCG procurement spanning raw material, sales, marketing, media, IT, contract manufacturing and plant purchases, Saba brings in unique blend of knowledge and skill sets," it added. Balwani is a commercial lawyer with the experience of both in-house and private practice. She has served as a partner in law firms, prior to moving in-house, in her role as general counsel and executive director at Kraft Heinz in India.

