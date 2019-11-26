International Development News
Development News Edition

CSB Bank IPO subscribed 87 times on final day of bidding

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:06 IST
CSB Bank IPO subscribed 87 times on final day of bidding
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The initial public offering of CSB Bank was subscribed to a whopping 86.89 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the Kerala-based company received bids for over 100 crore shares against the total issue size of 1.15 crore shares, as per NSE data till 18:45 hrs.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 62.18 times, noninstitutional investors 164.68 times and retail individual investors 44.25 times, according to merchant banking sources. CSB Bank's IPO was subscribed to 4.35 times on the second day of bidding on Monday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,97,78,298 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 94,54,080 equity shares. CSB Bank on Thursday raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors.

The company's Rs 410 crore IPO, is in a price band of Rs 193-195 per share. Axis Capital and IIFL Securities are managing the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible disorientation of the crew during bad weather led to the fatal crash in Russia in 2016 of a Flydubai passenger jet, according to a report published by Russias Interstate Aviation Committee on Tuesday.The Boeing 737-...

Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congos sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday killing, authorities said.Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa....

FOREX-Dollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips

The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as traders looked to the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade talks for direction and the shortened holiday week kept currency moves muted.Chinese Vice Prem...

Art 370 abrogation fulfilled 'ek desh, ek-vidhan..' pledge: Anandiben Patel

Terming the neutralisation Jammu and Kashmir-centric articles 370 and 35A a historic step, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the move was in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Addressing a special joint sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019