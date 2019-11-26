International Development News
China trade deal close, sticking points remain -White House adviser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:13 IST

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States and China are close to a trade agreement, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, but three of the biggest sticking points remain.

"We're getting really close," she said in an interview with Fox News. "We continue to negotiate. But those forced technology transfers, the theft of intellectual property, the trade imbalance of a half a trillion dollars a year with the world's second-largest economy, China -- this makes no sense to people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

