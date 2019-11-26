International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat, eyes on consumer data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:35 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat, eyes on consumer data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session, with a handful of retailers reporting mixed results ahead of the latest batch of consumer confidence data.

Trade issues remained in focus after Beijing said negotiators had reached a "common understanding on resolving relevant problems", but stopped short of indicating an agreement was in the offing. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Washington was getting "really close" to a deal. The three main U.S. stock indexes have notched new highs this month, fueled by optimism over a deal to end the damaging trade war, a third-quarter corporate earnings season that has largely topped lowered expectations and upbeat domestic economic data.

"A combination of progress on trade talks, no curveball by (Fed Chair) Powell, and consumer confidence should keep this 'Thanksgiving rally' going," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. A third interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year was also instrumental in lifting risk appetite, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday monetary policy was "well-positioned" to support the strong labor market.

The Conference Board's U.S. consumer confidence data for November, due at 10 a.m. ET is expected to rise to 127 from 125.9 in October. Consumer confidence data is expected to stay at fairly elevated levels and should bode well for consumer spending as the holiday season kicks off in a few days, Cardillo said.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.03%. Best Buy Co Inc jumped 4% after the consumer electronics retailer beat expectations for quarterly same-store sales and forecast strong holiday quarter earnings.

Walt Disney+ Co rose 1.6% after a New York Post report said streaming service Disney+ is averaging nearly a million new subscribers a day, citing data collected from research firm Apptopia. However, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co fell 4% as the enterprise software maker missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates, hit by lower demand for its servers and storage products.

Dollar Tree Inc tumbled 13.3% after the discount store operator forecast holiday-quarter profit below expectations, as it expects a hit from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Incheon take first three points at inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship

Incheon Red Angels made a winning start to the inaugural Asian Womens Club Championship on Tuesday evening as the South Korean side thrashed Australias Melbourne Victory 4-0. Lee Sea-eun scored twice in two second-half minutes after Kim Dam...

Great Heart Charity partners with Newfields Land to organise edutainment day for over 60 children

The quiet foyer of Maisson by the Park resounded with laughter, squeals of joy and playful shouts as 61 children from three different childrens homes came together for Edutainment Day, a corporate social responsibility CSR project organized...

UPDATE 2-Canadian National Railway, union reach deal to end strike

Teamsters Canada and Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday said they reached a tentative deal to end a strike at the countrys largest railroad that had entered its eighth day, disrupting supply chains across the country. We have a deal, a...

Workers at Israeli surveillance firm NSO sue Facebook for blocking private accounts

A group of employees from Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc on Tuesday, saying the social media giant had unfairly blocked their private accounts when it sued NSO last month.Messaging service WhatsApp,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019