Canadian National Railway strike: Teamsters Canada confirms 'progress' in talks

Teamsters Canada said on Tuesday that there was progress in negotiations with the Canadian National Railway Co to end the ongoing strike, the country's longest rail stoppage in a decade. There has been "progress at the table," Teamsters spokesman Chris Monette said, adding that there could be an "announcement later this morning" without providing details.

Canadian National had no immediate comment, while Labor Minister Filomena Tassi's office declined to comment.

Some 3,200 unionized employees with the Teamsters, including conductors and yard workers are in the eighth day of what is Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade. The dispute is largely over union demands for improved working conditions, including worker rest breaks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has so far sidestepped demands to end the strike and force workers back to their jobs, with officials insisting collective bargaining is the fastest way to solve the dispute.

On Monday, farmers facing propane shortages dumped wet corn in front of the prime minister's local Quebec office and pleaded for the government to step in.

Industry figures show about half of Canada's exports move by rail, and economists have estimated a prolonged strike could hit already slowing growth expected by year's end while costing the Canadian economy billions.

