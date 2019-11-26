Expert Opinion on Analytics-as-a-Service for Business Transformation

Analytics-as-a-service is the provision of analytical software and operations to be delivered through web-based technologies. These solutions are specialized in offering an alternative to develop internal hardware to perform business analytics and enhance business profits. It is developed by the integration of cloud computing and analytics solutions.

The global expert network says that the surge in the volume of data across all end-use industries, including ICT, BFSI, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and others, is increasing the usage of these services to anticipate immense growth opportunities for their business in the upcoming years.

Expert survey reveals that the key players of this market comprise of Pythian, Google Inc, Oracle. Microsoft, HP, AWS, IBM, EMC Corporation, and SAS Institute.

The expert network firm analyses that the global value of the analytics-as-a-service market was USD8.38 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD101.29 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 36.55% during the forecasted years 2019-2026. The expert network industry is specialized to search experts and seek advice about the performance, market drivers, opportunities, and others of the analytics-as-a-software market.

Business consultants say that the primary factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing awareness of IoT amongst the business enterprises and the rising adoption of social media across all industries.

Rising incidences of data breaches and uncertainty of the ROI of these services is restricting the growth of this market.

Analytics Experts reveals that in 2019, the analytics industry has reached a value of USD 3.03 billion and is anticipated to double by 2025.