International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:31 IST
FOREX-Dollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as traders looked to the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade talks for direction and the shortened holiday week kept currency moves muted.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed issues related to phase one of a trade agreement and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues. Separately, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, reported on Sunday that China and the United States are "moving closer to agreeing" on a "phase one" trade deal, even as Washington and Beijing had not agreed on specifics or size of rollbacks of tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Does this tell us anything we didn't know six, seven weeks ago? Hard to say. But I'll believe when I see it," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com. The United States has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in a 16-month long dispute over trade practices that the U.S. government says are unfair. China has responded in kind with its own tariffs on U.S. goods.

If both sides cannot reach an agreement soon, the next important date to watch is Dec. 15, when Washington is scheduled to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods. On Tuesday, data showed the U.S. goods trade deficit fell sharply in October as both exports and imports declined, pointing to a continued reduction in trade flows that have been blamed on the Trump administration's "America First" policy.

The dollar index, which compares the greenback against six other major currencies, was up 0.02% at 98.339. "Near-term escalation appears to be off the table, for the time being, despite Trump's threats to raise tariffs if there is no agreement," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

"However, the fundamental disagreement is illustrated by Xi arguing for an equal deal while Trump claims that because China already has a large advantage, an agreement must favor the U.S.," he said. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.15%. The U.S. currency had jumped to a two-week high against the safe-haven Japanese yen in Asian trading.

Overall, currency trading is slowing before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with traders increasingly pricing in tighter trading ranges for major currencies, analysts said. Sterling was 0.4% lower at $1.2846 on Tuesday after a second poll showed the Conservative Party's lead is narrowing before the British election next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have led the opposition Labour Party and hope that a Johnson victory would end more than three years of uncertainty over Brexit have lifted the pound, despite concern about a no-deal exit from the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis star Murray reveals emotional impact of Dunblane Massacre

London, Nov 26 AFP Former world tennis number one Andy Murray reveals for the first time in a new documentary that he suffered from breathing problems and anxiety following the Dunblane School massacre. The 32-year-old and his older brothe...

Incidents of bribery in India reduced by 10 pc since last year: Survey

Incidents of bribery in the country have reduced by 10 per cent since last year, according to a survey carried out in 20 states. People in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha reported low instances of corruption, wh...

CDEL elevates Venu Madhav as Group Head- Strategy and M&A

Debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said Venu Madhav has been elevated as the Group Head - Strategy and MA to handle strategic investment decisions. Madhav has resigned from the directorship of Coffee Day Global Ltd, the compa...

UPDATE 2-U.S.-China trade deal close, White House says, after negotiators speak by phone

The United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019