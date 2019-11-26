Goair flight makes emerencgy landing soon after takeoff Mumbai, Nov 26 ( PTI) An engine issue forced a Lucknow-bound Goair flight from the city to make an emergency landing shortly after the takeoff, an airport official said on Tuesday evening. The glitch-hit Airbus A320 plane, however, landed safely, the official said.

The number of passengers on board the aircraft is not immediately known. A response from the airline is awaited.

"Full emergency was declared at 7.57 pm for Lucknow- bound Goair flight which sought a mid-air turn back from the Mumbai ATC due to some technical failures in one of the engines," a Mumbai airport official said. The A320 aircraft landed safely and the emergency was later withdrawn, the official added..

