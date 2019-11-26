Business brief 2

The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said its Global Exhibition on Services 2019 programme began in Bengaluru. Over 400 exhibitors and 3,000 delegates, including 400 overseas delegates from 74 countries, will be participating in the GES, it said in a statement.

"Through GES the government seeks to engage industry and governments across the world and promote greater exchange of trade in services between India and rest of the world," it said. An International Moot Court competition is also being organized during GES for young lawyers, who along with their seniors, will argue cases related to intellectual property rights.

Uttar Pradesh is the partnering state mainly to promote the tourism sector and will have a separate state pavilion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)