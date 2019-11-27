International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends with deal between CN, union

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 00:26 IST
UPDATE 5-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends with deal between CN, union
Image Credit: Flickr

Canada's longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest railroad, reached a tentative agreement with workers that would help restore grain exports and transportation of chemicals and heating fuel. Shippers celebrated the end of the eight-day strike, which had cost them sales and raised their expenses. News of the deal, which must still be ratified by union members, sent CN shares up by as much as 2%.

The agreement will send thousands of unionized workers back to their jobs starting Tuesday, ahead of a vote on the deal expected within eight weeks, CN said. Operations are expected to be in full swing again on Wednesday. Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move crops, oil, potash, coal and manufactured goods to ports and the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged CN and union officials in a tweet on Tuesday. "Thanks to the workers, industry and all Canadians for their patience during these negotiations," he said. While industry figures show about half of Canada's exports move by rail, some economists estimated the strike would have a limited impact on the broader economy.

Brian DePratto, a senior economist at TD, said on Tuesday the dispute would cost Canadian economy less than C$1 billion ($750 million) and cut fourth-quarter growth by about 0.1 percentage point. J.J. Ruest, chief executive of Montreal-based CN, thanked customers for their patience.

Details of the agreement were not available but some 3,200 striking conductors and yard workers had been demanding improved working conditions, including rest breaks.

RELIEF FOR TRUDEAU

The tentative deal brings relief for Trudeau's new minority government, which was under pressure to intervene and stop the strike. "Now we can hope that things can get back to normal in quick fashion. It's cost a lot of money to farmers already," said Markus Haerle, chairman of the Grain Farmers of Ontario.

Wet conditions have stalled the harvest across much of Canada, including much of Haerle's corn crop near St. Isidore, Ontario. Those crops must be dried before they can be sold, but the rail strike held up deliveries of propane, forcing farmers to use costlier alternatives. Teamsters Canada President Francois Laporte praised Trudeau's Liberal government for allowing the workers to reach a negotiated settlement with CN.

"Previous governments routinely violated workers' right to strike when it came to the rail industry," he said. "This government remained calm and focused on helping parties reach an agreement, and it worked." However, industry cautioned that hurdles remain.

"This is great news but there's still a number of difficult days ahead," added Bob Masterson, chief executive of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada. He said some plants producing hazardous chemicals had slowed production during the strike. Based on past rail disruptions, CN is likely to start moving critical commodities first, such as propane for farms and homes and chlorine for drinking water, leaving other shippers to wait days or weeks for service, Masterson said.

Brendan Marshall, vice president of economic and northern affairs at the Mining Association of Canada, said miners were facing hefty costs due to lost sales and plant disruptions and that it could take a week for every day of disrupted service to restore normal operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump gets booed at drugs speech

US President Donald Trumps wife Melania faced rare boos Tuesday when she gave a speech on the dangers of drug addiction in the east coast city of Baltimore. First ladies are usually spared the rougher edges of US politics and Melania Trump ...

Six dead in 3 blasts in Iraqi capital: medics, security source

Six people were killed in near-simultaneous explosions across various Baghdad neighbourhoods late Tuesday, medics and a security source said, amid deadly anti-government protests in Iraqs capital and its restive south.There was no immediate...

Medical worker on trial in Germany for six murders

A Polish healthcare assistant accused of killing six people under his care with insulin overdoses went on trial in Germany on Tuesday. The case has brought back memories of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse sentenced to life in prison earlier th...

Washington airspace alert sparks White House lockdown

The US Air Force scrambled jets Tuesday after reports of an unidentified aircraft in restricted airspace over Washington forced a brief lockdown of the White House and Capitol. The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019