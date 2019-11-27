International Development News
TSB again taking price out of equation for home loan

From Wednesday 27 November until Saturday 14 December, TSB will price-match any nationally-advertised home lending rate offered by an Australian-owned bank.

TSB is offering this so that New Zealanders can get the best home loan rates while keeping profits in New Zealand. Image Credit: Flickr

TSB is again taking price out of the equation when it comes to getting a home loan – giving buyers one less thing to worry about in the leadup to Christmas.

TSB is offering this so that New Zealanders can get the best home loan rates while keeping profits in New Zealand.

Justine St John, TSB General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience, says the demand for previous campaigns was strong and she's expecting this time to be the same.

"When we made the decision in February to price match Australian banks it was a move never seen before in the New Zealand banking industry. Just as we were proud to lead the way then, it's great to again give Kiwis another reason to bank locally."

Ms. St John says people who choose to bank with TSB can also feel good knowing they will get the best customer service from a bank that cares about doing what is right for New Zealand.

This year TSB won the Consumer NZ People's Choice for Banking award for the third year in a row, took out the KPMG Customer Experience Excellence Award and recently had the highest customer satisfaction of any bank in New Zealand according to Roy Morgan.

"When people bank with us they can make their homeownership goals a reality, experience A-grade service, support their local economy, and ensure ongoing investment in our communities," says Ms. St John.

"Anyone considering buying a home or changing their current home lending arrangements should touch base with us and we can help them achieve their goals."

New Zealanders can start the application process at tsb.co.nz or talk to TSB's lending team on 0800 872 226 between 8 am-7 pm weekdays and 9 am-5 pm weekends, through a TSB branch or via one of our mobile mortgage managers. Lending terms and conditions apply.

