India's crude steel output falls 3.4 pc to 9.089 MT in Oct: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 11:12 IST
India's crude steel output fell 3.4 per cent to 9.089 million tonne (MT) during October this year, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel). The country had produced 9.408 MT crude steel during the same month a year-ago, the global industry body said in its latest report.

Global steel output stood at 151.494 MT in October 2019, 2.8 per cent down compared to 155.833 MT October 2018, it said. "While China's crude steel production for October 2019 was 81.521 MT, a decrease of 0.6 per cent compared to 82.014 MT in October 2018, India produced 9.098 MT of crude steel in October 2019, down 3.4 per cent from 9.408 MT in October 2018," the report said.

Japan's output fell 4.9 per cent to 8.157 MT in the reported month. The US produced 7.407 MT crude steel in October 2019, a decrease of 2 per cent compared to 7.557 MT in October 2018.

In the EU, the report said, Germany produced 3.3 MT of crude steel in October 2019, Italy produced 2.2 MT of metal, France produced 1.2 MT and Spain's output was at 1.2 MT. While Brazil produced 2.6 MT, Turkey and Ukraine produced 2.7 MT and 1.6 MT respectively in October, the report added.

Members of worldsteel represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

