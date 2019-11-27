Yes Bank shares zoom over 9 pc on fund raising plans

Shares of Yes Bank jumped over 9 percent on Wednesday ahead of its board meeting later this week to consider raising of funds. The scrip advanced 8.59 percent to Rs 68.85 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 9.26 percent to Rs 69. The stock was the top gainer on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty during morning trade.

In a filing to the BSE on Tuesday the company said, "notice is hereby given that a meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mumbai, inter alia, to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity/ equity-linked securities through permissible modes, subject to necessary shareholders/ regulatory approvals, as applicable." On traded volume terms, 87.70 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 12 crore shares on the NSE during morning trade.

