International Development News
Development News Edition

Yes Bank shares zoom over 9 pc on fund raising plans

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:05 IST
Yes Bank shares zoom over 9 pc on fund raising plans
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Shares of Yes Bank jumped over 9 percent on Wednesday ahead of its board meeting later this week to consider raising of funds. The scrip advanced 8.59 percent to Rs 68.85 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 9.26 percent to Rs 69. The stock was the top gainer on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty during morning trade.

In a filing to the BSE on Tuesday the company said, "notice is hereby given that a meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mumbai, inter alia, to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity/ equity-linked securities through permissible modes, subject to necessary shareholders/ regulatory approvals, as applicable." On traded volume terms, 87.70 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 12 crore shares on the NSE during morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet extends term of 15th Finance Commission till Oct 2020

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the tenure of 15th Finance Commission till October 30 next year. The extension of the term will enable the commission to examine various comparable estimates for financial projections in view of refor...

Centre stopped supply of onion at controlled price to Delhi: Kejriwal

Amid the rise in onion prices in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Centre of stopping the supply of the kitchen staple at controlled price to the Delhi government.It is sad that the Central govern...

BJP MP questions law and order situation in WB following attack on party leader

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday said that there is no legal system in West Bengal under the leadership of Banerjee. Political debates do take place in every country and state ...

Article 370: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J-K

The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restriction imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of provision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019