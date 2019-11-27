International Development News
Development News Edition

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:26 IST
Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present, the consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power one day prior in Day-Ahead Market (DAM) at power exchanges where trading is done for two hours daily from 10 am to 12 noon.

"We are hoping that the real-time power market will kick in from April 1, 2020. The hearing (of stakeholders) on the draft regulation on real-time power market is complete," Central Electricity Regulatory Authority Commission (CERC) Chairman P K Pujari told reporters on the sidelines of the 22nd India Power Forum 2019 here. Pujari further said "it is not that real-time power market will kick in immediately after the finalization or approval of the regulation by the CERC. In order to bring it, we have to put a system in place. So we have to give time. There is a need for a software (trading solution) for that and people need to be educated about that."

The main purpose of introducing a real-time power market is to deal with renewables interference and better portfolio management by discoms, gencos, and other consumers. With more and more renewable energy capacity being added to the power grid, there would be a need for a sudden ramp-up and downsizing of supply.

Consumers including discoms can plan their energy supplies in a better way and gencos would be able to increase or decrease their output accordingly. A senior Indian Energy Exchange official told that under the proposed draft regulation, there would be 48 sessions of half an hour each in a day. That means the trading of electricity would be done round the clock.

The official further said that after the closing of the hour-an-hour session, the power delivery can be scheduled at an interval of one hour. Thus, if a consumer buys power in a session between 1:30 pm to 2 pm then the power supply can be scheduled as early as 3 pm the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday last week the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death g...

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Man City owner scores $4.8 bln price tag with stake sale

Manchester Citys Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a 500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the worlds most valuable soccer group with a 4.8 billion price tag.Tech-focused Silver Lake will buy just ...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic buys share in Swedish club Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become part-owner of Stockholm club Hammarby, but the 38-year-old has no intention of playing in the Swedish top flight again, despite publishing a picture of the clubs shirt with his name on it on Instagram.Ibrahimov...

Bytedance: The Chinese company behind global TikTok craze

The Chinese billionaire behind teen phenomenon TikTok is a 36-year-old tech guru whose eye for youth trends and pioneering use of AI has blasted the app to global success -- while working hand-in-glove with censors to control content within...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019