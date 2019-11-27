International Development News
Piyush Goyal holds conclave on Kashmironomics to discuss strategy for UTs

The forum was addressed by Commerce and Industry & Railways Minister and Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles.

Piyush Goyal further said that railways projects that are being implemented will make both UTs among the most developed region in the next ten years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

The Government is working on schemes that will offer significant incentives to promote industrial development in the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways, Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi today.

Piyush Goyal was speaking at a conclave on Kashmironomics held to discuss the strategy for the economic development of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The forum was addressed by Commerce and Industry & Railways Minister and Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles. Representatives of industry, civil society, economists and government officials were present at the conclave.

Commerce and Industry & Railways Minister said that the Ministry is formulating a plan for setting up more inland container depots, trade development centers, modern institutes of eminence and registering more products of the region with the GI tag.

Piyush Goyal further said that railways projects that are being implemented will make both UTs among the most developed region in the next ten years. The sectors that hold great promise and that are still untapped are tourism, food processing, hydro and solar power said, Piyush Goyal. He added that these sectors have the possibility of ensuring sustainable and balanced development in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and will bring long term and balanced development to the different parts of the region, reaching even the remotest corners the Minister added.

Commerce and Industry Minister further said that the world knows about the beauty of Jammu & Kashmir and tourism has the potential to become one of the biggest revenue earners for the local people of the region. He further said that the prosperity of the region and the people that had been held back for so many years will now be addressed as all Government Departments, public and private sector and non-governmental organizations come together to integrate Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to the rest of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

