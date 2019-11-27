Coffee gaining ground in India among GenZ: Report

Even as tea is an integral part in the Indian culture, coffee is gaining ground among the youngest generation (GenZ) as a quarter (25 per cent) of respondents feel the hot beverage culture has shifted, according to a report. While the consumption of tea and coffee remains fairly consistent between men and women, there is a slight difference in age groups, according to report by YouGov.

Although, intake of tea is fairly high amongst all age groups, GenZ are more likely than others to drink coffee (25 per cent), it added. The report is based on data collected online by YouGov Omnibus among around 1,010 respondents in India between November 12 and 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, when asked to choose the beverage they generally, drink, tea came out on top with more than two in five respondents (44 per cent) choosing it as their drink next to 18 per cent preferred coffee and 38 per cent said both. Even from the ones who drink both, preference for tea is higher than that for coffee, 54 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively.

The report also found that the consumption of tea differs among the genders is the frequency of drinking tea. Men are frequent tea drinkers, with two in five (39 per cent) saying they have more than two cups of tea in a day as opposed to 26 per cent women, it added.

Further, the report revealed that there is some variance depending on the region. Among the different regions, west India has a higher number of tea drinkers at 55 per cent, while the southern region has more coffee consumers at 26 per cent.

However, the frequency of consumption is the highest in north India, with two in five (39 per cent) saying they have more than two cups of tea a day, it added. It also found that masala tea has come out as the favourite of tea drinkers (53 per cent followed by green tea (43 per cent) and Assam tea (38 per cent).

The popularity of masala chai is soaring in west India, with two-thirds (66 per cent) saying they drink this version of tea. When it comes to coffee, instant coffee is what Indian coffee drinkers love (50 per cent), followed by cappuccino (44 per cent) and filter coffee (41 per cent).

While north India has a higher number of cappuccino drinkers at 51 per cent, instant coffee and filter coffee reign supreme in south India, at 56 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)