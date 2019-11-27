International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Beer suds to soap suds: waste alcohol finds use in green detergent

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:29 IST
CORRECTED-Beer suds to soap suds: waste alcohol finds use in green detergent

The next time you wash your dishes, you could find yourself up to your elbows in soap suds spiked with leftover alcohol, if the world's largest brewer and an environmentally friendly detergent firm have their way. The growing interest in alcohol-free lager, driven by demand for healthier drinks, had left Anheuser-Busch InBev with a problem - what to do with all the alcohol sucked out of its beer. (https://reut.rs/2OKCxlQ)

So it sealed a deal with Belgium-based Ecover to create a dishwashing liquid with a quarter of its content derived from the zero-alcohol versions of the Leffe and Jupiler beer brands. "The brewery was asking us what can we do with the alcohol, because it's piling up, it's a large quantity, that's why we were looking for partners," AB InBev's innovation and technology director for Europe, David De Schutter, told Reuters.

The company said its brewing facility in Leuven - Europe's largest with a maximum capacity of 1.2 billion liters of beer a year - could extract alcohol and it planned to spread the practice worldwide. The residual alcohol, which serves as the active cleaning and preservative component, is extracted, cleaned and sent to Ecover for use in its "Too Good to Waste" detergent.

AB InBev said it was looking at ways to re-use other waste. Spent grains may be the next big thing. Most of the 1.3 million tonnes it produces per year worldwide is currently used as cattle feed. But it said it had potential partners in the pipeline and was looking into turning it into a plant-based meat substitute for humans. (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP court fixes Dec 13 as next date of hearing in rape case filed against Chinmayanand in 2011

A court here has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in a rape case filed against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station here in 2011 and the police had f...

DRI arrests promoter of Kolkata-based group for allegedly evading customs duty of Rs 4.5 cr

The DRI has arrested a promoter of a Kolkata-based firm for allegedly evading customs duty of Rs 4.5 crore on import of Chinese-origin mobile phones and laptops, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. The modus operandi adopted by ...

Kenyan government report proposes more posts to tackle election violence

Kenya should create more senior political posts including that of the prime minister and increase payments to regional governments to try to end cyclical election violence, a government report said on Wednesday.The report, which also recomm...

Cong in KTKA accuses Deputy CM of distributing cash to voters

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission, accusing deputy chief minister Govind Karjol of distributing cash to voters through party workers to woo them to vote in favour of a BJP candidate during the Dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019