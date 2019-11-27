International Development News
Development News Edition

AfDB President Adesina insists women’s access to finance at 2019 Global Gender Summit

AfDB President Adesina insists women’s access to finance at 2019 Global Gender Summit
The President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has called for greater access to finance for African women. Image Credit: AfDB

The 2019 Global Gender Summit, the first to be held on the continent, kicked off on Monday, November 25 in Rwanda's capital, Kigali with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action. The 2019 Global Gender Summit is co-organized by Rwanda and the African Development Bank.

The President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has called for greater access to finance for African women when he addressed the inaugural session of the 2019 Global Gender Summit.

The session headed 'Unlocking women's access to finance in Africa' had a panel of high-level speakers, including Salimata Diop Dieng, the Senegalese Minister of Women, Family and Gender; Andrew Temu, President of the African Guarantee Fund; Kennedy Uzoka, President and CEO of United Bank of Africa (UBA); Joséphine Anan-Ankomah, CEO of Ecobank Group; and Christine Ngiriye, an entrepreneur.

"When women borrow, they always repay. And 90 percent of them repay their loans without the least problem. So, where is the risk? The problem is prejudice and the banks' lack of flexibility. We must leave this behind to allow women access to financing," President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina said.

Andrew Temu advocated "holding discussions with countries to improve the business environment. What is especially needed is legislation that reassures the banks. There are a number of actors, banks, investors, entrepreneurs and clients operating within the economic market. Everyone needs to be in communication to address the risks."

"It is important that financial institutions support initiatives from women. They have the market gardens and produce to process. They create start-ups in innovative areas. But they lack resources and collateral, and the procedures for accessing loans are complicated. These women have relatively moderate finance needs, just enough to create projects and jobs. They need support from the private sector and the banks to help them weave their way into the economy," Salimata Diop Deng opined.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP court fixes Dec 13 as next date of hearing in rape case filed against Chinmayanand in 2011

A court here has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in a rape case filed against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station here in 2011 and the police had f...

DRI arrests promoter of Kolkata-based group for allegedly evading customs duty of Rs 4.5 cr

The DRI has arrested a promoter of a Kolkata-based firm for allegedly evading customs duty of Rs 4.5 crore on import of Chinese-origin mobile phones and laptops, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. The modus operandi adopted by ...

Kenyan government report proposes more posts to tackle election violence

Kenya should create more senior political posts including that of the prime minister and increase payments to regional governments to try to end cyclical election violence, a government report said on Wednesday.The report, which also recomm...

Cong in KTKA accuses Deputy CM of distributing cash to voters

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission, accusing deputy chief minister Govind Karjol of distributing cash to voters through party workers to woo them to vote in favour of a BJP candidate during the Dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019