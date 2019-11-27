International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:04 IST
Representative Image

Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as the latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.

