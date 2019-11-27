Thales presents 70 innovative tech applications

As many as 70 innovative applications related to defence, transportation, biometrics and other areas are being showcased by French major Thales here. At the InnovDays 2019 that commenced on Wednesday, Thales is presenting technologies and solutions in the areas of aerospace, transport, defence and digital security.

A total of "70 practical applications" based on in-depth research into digital technologies and deep tech solutions are being presented at the event, according to a release. "By harnessing the unprecedented precision and power of quantum physics and augmenting the performance of its systems, thanks to artificial intelligence, Thales is developing the new generation of technologies that will shape the world of tomorrow," it said.

Thales Chief Technology Officer Marko Erman said 'InnovDays' is an illustration of the group's outstanding technological capabilities for helping customers step up to society's major challenges through innovation. Thales has more than 80,000 employees in 68 countries and significant presence in India.

