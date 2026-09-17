Thales CEO Advocates for Global AI Framework
Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, calls for an international framework for artificial intelligence development. He believes that AI technology can be managed and controlled efficiently using existing technical safeguards. His statement highlights the need for global cooperation in regulating AI advancements.
Patrice Caine, the CEO of the French technology company Thales, has emphasized the importance of establishing an international framework for the development of artificial intelligence.
Caine expressed his belief that current technical safeguards are sufficient to keep AI technology under control if uniformly applied across nations.
His insights point to a growing need for global cooperation in AI regulation to ensure ethical and secure advancements in the field.