International Development News
Development News Edition

Canadian National Railway resume services after biggest rail strike in a decade ends

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:51 IST
Canadian National Railway resume services after biggest rail strike in a decade ends
Image Credit: Flickr

Operations resumed at Canada's largest railway, Canadian National Railway Co., on Wednesday, a day after company and union officials reached a tentative deal to end an eight-day-long strike that had triggered a severe propane shortage and left many Canadian exports stranded.

A CN spokesman said on Wednesday that there were no hiccups in the return to work and that trains were resuming operations as expected. The company had said Tuesday operations would resume across Canada at 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Some 3,200 striking conductors and yard workers had been demanding improved working conditions, including rest breaks.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the union's release of recorded pleas of an exhausted rail worker wanting a break after a 10-hour shift helped deliver a critical breakthrough in securing the preliminary agreement. That deal helps the end of the country's biggest railway strike in a decade.

The CN spokesman would not comment on Wednesday about the duration of any backlog or the recovery process. Shippers had warned on Tuesday it could take weeks before service normalized. Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway Co. to move crops, oil, potash, coal, and manufactured goods to ports and the United States. About half of Canada's exports move by rail, according to industry data.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday the government would be monitoring CN's return to operations, saying it would take a few days for the railway to ramp its operations back up. CN, he said, would "get going as quickly as possible." "CN is a very experienced large company and, yes, they're very aware of all the goods that we need to be moving," Garneau said.

CN shares rose 0.4% in early Wednesday trade, adding to Tuesday's 1.3% gains. The benchmark Canadian share index was steady on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Australian writer and TV critic Clive James dies aged 80

Clive James, an expatriate Australian writer and broadcaster who wrote incisively and often hilariously about television, literature and current affairs, has died aged 80, his agents said on Wednesday. James, a big name in British televisio...

UPDATE 1-Gamblers back Tesla in Ford tug of war as orders reach 250,000

Orders for Tesla Incs electric pickup Cybertruck are inching closer to the record set by the companys Model 3 sedans in 2016, with company head Elon Musk signalling 250,000 customers have now lined up to buy the new vehicle less than a week...

Portugal's Joao Felix wins 'Golden Boy' award

Milan, Nov 27 AFP Atletico Madrids Portuguese international Joao Felix was named the winner of the Golden Boy trophy on Wednesday, awarded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best under-21 footballer in Europe. The 20-year-old forward to...

Left parties target BJP on Pragya Thakur's remarks on Godse

The Left parties on Friday attacked the BJP over party MP Pragya Thakurs comments while reacting to DMK leader A Rajas remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019