International Development News
Development News Edition

NTPC signs MoU with C'garh govt for medical college expansion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:19 IST
NTPC signs MoU with C'garh govt for medical college expansion

Staterun National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Wednesday said it has committed assistance of Rs 100 crore for the development of a government medical college in Chhattisgarh. NTPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government to extend assistance of Rs 100 crore for the development of a government medical college in states Raigarh district, officials here said.

The government medical college will strengthen healthcare facilities in the district, an NTPC official said. The amount will be utilised for developing infrastructure, purchasing equipmentand overall upgradation of the medical college, he said.

An MoU was signed between Niharika Barik Singh, Secretary of states Health and Family Welfare department and Vinod Choudhary, Regional Executive Director, Western Region- II of NTPC in the presence of senior state and the PSU officials. According to the agreement, the NTPC will provide Rs 25 crore in the first installment during this ongoing financial year to the college, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's banks will not participate in three-day strike -banking association

Lebanons banks will not join a three-day general strike slated to begin on Thursday, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Wednesday, distancing itself from industrial action intended to press politicians to form a new government.The ...

Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking. The study pointed out towards wides...

Assad: IS members in Syrian Kurds jails to stand local trial

Damascus Syria, Nov 27 AP Syrian President Bashar Assad said in remarks published Wednesday that members of the Islamic State group held in the country will stand trial in local courts specialized in terrorism cases. Assad made his comments...

U'khand Cabinet nod to Chardham shrine board

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to set up a Chardham shrine board to run the affairs of more than 50 famous temples located in the state, including the four Himalayan shrines. Apart from the famous Himalayan temples of Kedar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019