Volkswagen delivers over 100 Polo hatchbacks to Hilti

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  Created: 27-11-2019 21:36 IST
European carmaker Volkswagen, which is struggling to sell its vehicles in the slow-down-hit domestic market, has delivered over 100 units of its hatchback Polo to engineering and services solutions provider Hilti, the company said. The deliveries have been made under Volkswagens Corporate fleet strategic initiative, which aims at expanding company's product offerings and venture into mobility solutions, it said.

"Were delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in Volkswagen as a reliable mobility partner. It is a privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with hatchback Volkswagen Polo," Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said. **************** ICICI Bank join hands with TranzLease *Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced an auto loan product under which a borrower pays lower EMIs as the resale value of the vehicle is calculated upfront.

The second-largest private sector lender has tied up with automobile leasing and mobility solutions company, Tranzlease, for the facility, according to an official statement. *********************** Goldman Sachs to donate $25,000 to Helpmesee *Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs will be donating USD 25,000 grant for the Indian operations of the non-profit, Helpmesee, which is focused on eliminating cataract-caused blindness and vision impairment.

The funding comes as a result of the company's India team securing a grant through the annual 'Goldman Sachs Gives analyst impact fund competition', an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

