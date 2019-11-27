Adobe appoints Nanda Kambhatla as India research team head

Image editing software maker Adobe on Wednesday announced appointment of Nanda Kambhatla as the head of its research team in India. Based out of Bengaluru, Kambhatla will lead Adobe's research initiatives in the region, including artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning, big-data analytics and insight, and content intelligence technologies.

He will report to Adobe Research Vice President and Fellow Shriram Revankar. "We are delighted to have Dr Kambhatla as part of our team. He brings decades of valuable research experience and a deep understanding across multiple areas of Adobe’s interest," Revankar said in a statement.

Before joining Adobe, Kambhatla was the Vice President of Enterprise AI at Symphony AI. He has also worked at IBM Research in various capacities, including as IBM Distinguished Engineer and IBM Master Inventor.

