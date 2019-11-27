Lebanon's banks will not participate in three-day strike -banking association
Lebanon's banks will not join a three-day general strike slated to begin on Thursday, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Wednesday, distancing itself from industrial action intended to press politicians to form a new government.
The association said in a statement it would work as normal to secure end-of-month salaries for citizens.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon