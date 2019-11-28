International Development News
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, Hong Kong tensions spoil festive mood after upbeat U.S. data

Asian share markets wobbled on Thursday as concerns that tensions over Hong Kong could stymie a U.S.-China trade deal cast a pall over Thanksgiving cheer from unexpectedly positive U.S. economic data.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei flitted in and out of positive territory.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 touched a record intraday high in early trade, and was up 0.3%. "In the short term you can't fight the positive momentum," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

He said that fallout from the Hong Kong legislation could yet unstuck U.S-China trade talks, but that markets were still priced for a deal. "If it's not delivered, there'll be real concern."

The next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods is due to take effect on Dec. 15. Wall Street indexes hit fresh record highs overnight, buoyed by trade deal hopes and data showing U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as first reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15%, the S&P 500 gained 0.42% and the Nasdaq added 0.66%. U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Other data showed the number of Americans filing claims for jobless benefits fell. There are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close and the U.S. Federal Reserve said the outlook was bright.

"Concerns the US economy may be turning down, to the point where the Fed might have to resume policy easing next year, have been somewhat assuaged," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank. "So relief all round."

HONG KONG JITTERS

Currency markets were more circumspect. The dollar and trade-exposed currencies were spurned and safe-havens such as the Japanese yen sought after Trump signed the Hong Kong bills into law.

The law is viewed as supportive for anti-government protesters in the city, since it threatens sanctions for human rights violations and seeks to safeguard Hong Kong's autonomy. But it has been denounced by China as gross interference in its domestic affairs.

"It's displeasing to the Chinese side," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer. "And we are getting close to the point when this deal needs to get signed...the market's reacting to it as though it might put a snag in the works." The yen rose 0.2% to 109.37 yen per dollar, while riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar fell by the same margin to $0.6763.

The British pound bobbed higher after a model for pollsters YouGov, which accurately predicted the 2017 election, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on course to win a fat majority in parliament at the Dec. 12 election. Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1456.9929 per ounce.

U.S. crude dipped 0.15% to $58.02 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $64.13 per barrel.

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

90 more students, mostly from India, held from fake US university

Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 foreign students, mostly from India, enrolled in a fake university established by the US government to check immigration fraud, a media report has said. The US Immigration and Customs Enforc...

Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day. The nation is likely to see Detroits third-string quarterback make his NFL debut against the visitin...

Hong Kong says U.S. legislation backing protesters sends wrong signal

The Hong Kong government on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. legislation backing protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, saying the bill will send the wrong signal to demonstrators.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed i...

Packers eye rebound vs. skidding Giants

The Green Bay Packers, coming off a humbling, blowout loss at San Francisco, have a chance to get well on Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have lost seven in a row. Their rookie quarterback, Daniel Jone...
