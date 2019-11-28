International Development News
Development News Edition

RBL Bank shares rise ahead over 1 pc of board meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:08 IST
RBL Bank shares rise ahead over 1 pc of board meeting
Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of RBL Bank on Thursday continued to rise for the second consecutive session ahead of its board meeting to consider fundraising. The stock opened at Rs 370 and gained 1.18 percent to Rs 372 in early trade on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock traded 1.29 percent up at Rs 372.30. On Wednesday, the private sector lender announced that a board meeting will be conducted on Saturday which will consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

"...a meeting of the board of directors of the bank is proposed to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, to inter alia consider and if thought fit to approve: raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The shares of the bank had settled 5.8 percent up on Wednesday after the announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: Counting for Pithorogarh by-poll begins

Counting of votes polled for Pithorogarh assembly by-poll in Uttarakhand began on Thursday. Polling to the seat was held on November 25 with 47.48 per cent of voters casting their vote.The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA...

RBL Bank shares rise ahead over 1 pc of board meeting

Shares of RBL Bank on Thursday continued to rise for the second consecutive session ahead of its board meeting to consider fundraising. The stock opened at Rs 370 and gained 1.18 percent to Rs 372 in early trade on the BSE.On the NSE, the s...

Cycling-Track Cycling World Cup leg to go ahead in Hong Kong this weekend

The track cycling World Cup leg in Hong Kong this weekend will go ahead as planned after a lull in violence across the city, which has been racked by anti-government protests for the past six months, the South China Morning Post has reporte...

New retrial ordered for South Korea ex-leader Park

South Koreas top court on Thursday ordered a second retrial for disgraced former president Park Geun-hye, seeking heavier punishment for illegally taking money from the countrys spy agency. Park, the countrys first female president, was imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019