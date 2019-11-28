International Development News
Development News Edition

China threatens 'countermeasures' after Trump signs bills supporting Hong Kong protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:23 IST
China threatens 'countermeasures' after Trump signs bills supporting Hong Kong protesters

China on Thursday accused the US of harbouring "sinister intentions" and warned of "countermeasures" after President Donald Trump signed a bill supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The Chinese Foreign Ministry's statements came just hours after Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law.

The bill would require the State Department to certify once a year that Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous to retain its special US trading consideration — a status that helps its economy. Reacting to Trump’s move, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said: "This is a severe interference in Hong Kong's affairs, which are China’s internal affairs".

"It is also in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts," the statement said. "The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbours absolutely sinister intentions," the statement said.

"This act will only further expose the malicious and hegemonic nature of US intentions to the Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots. And the Chinese people will only stand in greater solidarity. The US attempts are bound to fail," it said. But at the same time, it sought to reassure that China would implement the 'one country two system' formula under which Hong Kong was handed over to China by Britain in 1997.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous territory which operates under the 'one country, two systems' principle — a structure that grants the city’s citizens some degree of financial and legal independence from the mainland. Hong Kong has been shaken by massive, sometimes violent, protests initially organised to oppose a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. These protests have now turned into a wider movement for democratic reforms.

"The Chinese government is determined in opposing foreign interference in Hong Kong's affairs," the statement said. "We are determined in implementing the 'one country, two systems' principle and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. We urge the US not to continue going down the wrong path, or China will take countermeasures, and the US must bear all consequences," it said.

The legislation came at a time when China and the US reached an advanced stage of negotiations to sign phase one agreement to end a trade war between the two world’s largest economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Congress continues digital campaign over Mhadei issue

In continuation of its digital campaign on Mhadei Jagor, Goa Congress on Thursday released another poster to outline the issue. North Goa District Congress President, Vijay Bhike on Thursday stated that the fourth day of the digital campaig...

INX Media money laundering case: ED opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in SC

The ED on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, claiming that he continues to wield substantial influence on crucial witnesses even from custody. ...

HP: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near ...

Few MLAs from all three parties will take oath as Ministers : Maha Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that a few MLAs from all the three parties will take oath as Ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. I dont know how many ministers will take oath today but Chief Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019