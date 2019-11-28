Cipla shares rise nearly 2 pc

Shares of Cipla on Thursday rose nearly 2 percent after the pharma major said its arm has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports to acquire the remaining 40 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka. On the BSE, the stock was up 1.83 percent at Rs 476.35.

Cipla (EU) Ltd already has a 60 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka Pvt Ltd. Post-acquisition, Cipla Pharma Lanka will become a wholly-owned subsidiary, Cipla said in a filing to the BSE.

