Corporate Travel AI Innovator Tripeur Raises $1M to Fuel Growth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:45 IST
BANGALORE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripeur, the world's smartest corporate travel management company, announced that they have raised $1 Million funding from SenseAI, Better Capital, Alacrity India, Patni Wealth Advisors, and others. Existing investors Incubate Fund and Rajul Garg also participated.

Tripeur's AI platform has powered over 1.4 lakh corporate travel transactions for over 50,000 business travelers and set new standards in corporate travel booking experience. The company is on track for yet another year of stellar growth and is planning to use the fund to grow 5X, further strengthen its Artificial Intelligence capabilities and explore international markets.

"We are noticing that the corporates, small and large, are spending 20% to 30% more than what they ideally should on travel. Our singular purpose is to help corporates to control those costs YoY by changing the employee behavior and getting the right deals," said Thiagarajan Rajagopalan, Co-Founder, and CEO, Tripeur.

Tripeur has recently strengthened its leadership team by bringing in veterans from the travel domain, product experts in AI/ML technologies and specialists in customer success and experience.

"Tripeur's AI/ML-driven virtual travel assistant is disrupting business travel which is a $45B market in India and $1.3 Trillion globally. The investment decision was driven by their meaningful usage of cutting-edge technologies to drive much better user experience and significant savings in corporate travel costs," said Rahul Agarwalla, Partner at SenseAI, who led this round of investment. "Tripeur is an exciting organization with passionate technology experts, travel domain leaders with high levels of integrity and they translate that DNA into their products."

"Tripeur's three-in-a-box strategy is resonating really well as it focuses on controlling costs for CFOs, improving efficiencies for the Travel Admins and delivering an unbelievable travel experience for the Business Travelers. We feel extremely confident about the future as we are seeing a 100% adoption from our clients," said, Sajit Chacko, Co-Founder, and COO, Tripeur.

Additional Resources:

Tripeur Product Brochure

Tripeur for CFOs Tripeur for Travel Admins

Tripeur for Travelers

About Tripeur

Tripeur is the world's smartest corporate travel experience solution. The AI/ML technology-based three-in-a-box platform is built to deliver over 30% YoY savings for the CFOs, personalized experience for the Business Travelers, and 45% efficiency to the Travel Admins. Our BOT-driven virtual travel assistant allows you to book your travel, analyze the spend, control the expenses and enjoy an unbelievable travel experience.

Take a demo today and experience the power of Tripeur. Visit www.tripeur.com for more information. PWR

