International Development News
Development News Edition

ABB India gets NCLT nod for demerger of power grid business to APPSIL

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:17 IST
ABB India gets NCLT nod for demerger of power grid business to APPSIL

ABB India on Thursday said that the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the demerger of its power grids business to ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd (APPSIL). "The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated November 27, 2019 sanctioned the said Scheme involving the demerger of the power grids business of the company to APPSIL under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," ABB India said in a regulatory filing.

The scheme will be effective upon filing the certified copy of order of NCLT with Registrar of Companies, the filing added. In March, ABB India in a regulatory filing had said that "the proposed demerger is expected to assist the current power grids division to independently pursue the business excellence built over a long period in the power infrastructure with its robust and time tested business model."

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,444, up 0.37 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

Kylie Jenner to plan Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Kylie Jenner is again putting her party-planner hat on to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashians birthday. The makeup mogul signed up for the task after Kim Kardashian West asked her for help to throw their sister an epic birthday party, re...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Pakistan's top court to rule on controversial extension for army chief

Pakistans top court will rule on Thursday whether to grant an extension to the countrys army chief, in a rare case that pits the judiciary against the government and the military.The cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan approved a three-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019