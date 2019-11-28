Encore's India Operation is a Great Place To Work

· Recognized Among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Credit Management (MCM), an Encore Capital Group company, in India, has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-Business Process Management (BPM) 2019. Every year, Great Place To Work (GPTW) identifies India's Best Workplaces in the IT & IT-BPM sector through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process. Of the more than 200 organizations applying for this distinction, only the top 75 organizations were identified as the Best in IT & IT-BPM.

"Great Place To Work is widely considered the gold standard of workplace culture assessment and recognition. And being a part of this exclusive club is a matter of great pride for us - more so because it tells us that we have succeeded in creating a people-centric and care-driven work culture for our employees. We are a company that has always believed in doing right by our people, and this recognition is an affirmation of the same," said Jaison Thomas, Managing Director, Midland Credit Management (MCM) in India.

GPTW also recognized MCM for two outstanding best practices - Culture Katha and #MentorHer. 'Culture Katha' is a digitized module that showcases stories shared by MCM employees. Selected stories are dramatized and digitally transformed and serve to educate and inspire the employees. They also help define and strengthen a culture where MCM values thrive, and where employee fables become part of the organizational folklore. '#MentorHer' is a mentoring program targeted towards upcoming women managers. It was designed with the objective of providing women managers a platform to reach out to leaders for guidance and rich mentoring conversations. The aim is to facilitate professional and personal development of women mentees.

MCM, in India, believes that its people are its most important asset. Therefore, the organization focuses on building an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated, and employees feel appreciated and cared for. MCM believes that engaged employees are better equipped to engineer optimal business outcomes and create sustainable value for both business and community. Being recognized by a thought leader like GPTW is a great affirmation towards MCM's people initiatives and efforts.

About Midland Credit Management (MCM)

Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans.

Encore Capital Group Inc, MCM's parent company, is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries in over ten geographies around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com. More information about the company's Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at https://www.midlandcreditonline.com/.

