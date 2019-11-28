International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again

A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday as a U.S. bill backing Hong Kong's protesters became law, provoking China's ire and threatening to derail an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

Fading hopes of a rapprochement between the world's two biggest economies before additional, potentially damaging tariff hikes kick in, also helped safe-haven assets such as U.S. and German bonds and lifted the yen from six-month lows. The U.S. legislation, which threatens sanctions for human rights violations and seeks to safeguard Hong Kong's autonomy, prompted China to warn of "firm counter measures".

"The risk-off moves clearly reflect a concern this could be an impediment to the 'Phase One' trade deal which is now widely expected," said Adam Cole, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Wall Street's main indexes closed at record levels for a third straight day on Wednesday, albeit in thin liquidity before the Thanksgiving holiday, after data showed U.S. economic growth had picked up in the third quarter and consumer spending had increased.

Elsewhere, though, the outlook for growth looks less rosy. Japanese retail figures slumped the most since 2015 as a sales tax hike dragged on the economy, exacerbating a slowdown caused by slowing exports and manufacturing. That took Asian shares excluding Japan down 0.2% . Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips all closed weaker. A pan-European index opened 0.2% lower, led by trade-sensitive sectors such as autos and tech .

That kept MSCI's world equity index flat, after it approached the record reached in January 2018. However, the index is up almost 3% so far in November and is on track for the best month since June as investors flit in and our depending on the trade news. "People don't want to be caught on the wrong side," said Geoff Yu, head of the UK investment office at UBS Wealth Management. "It does reflect there's cash on the sidelines. If you can stretch the positive narrative, if the trade issue is out of the way for the time being, we might actually see a demand pick up."

U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving, but equity futures for all three major indexes were down around 0.3% . HONG KONG AND BREXIT JITTERS

Jitters over a renewed Sino-U.S. fracas also showed up in currency and bond markets. U.S. bond markets are closed, but German yields fell to their lowest in nearly a month, down 1.5 basis points on the day Japan's yen, a currency investors flock to in times of trouble, gained 2% against the dollar, rising as high as 109.40 yen per dollar. The Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan lost around 0.2%.

The British pound rose on Wednesday after a model for pollsters YouGov, which accurately predicted the 2017 election, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on course to win a majority in parliament at the Dec. 12 election. However, the currency failed to build on its gains, trading around $1.294. It was flat versus the euro after surging to its highest in nearly seven months at 85 pence.

Implementing Brexit by the end of January, as Johnson had promised, would leave him a "miniscule" 11 months to agree a trade deal with the European Union, analysts at Societe Generale told clients. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-FTSE slips on ex-div trading, U.S.-China trade doubts

Londons FTSE 100 retreated from a near four-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a handful of stocks trading ex-dividend, subdued U.S.-China trade deal hopes and a firmer pound. The blue-chip index fell 0.4 by 0841 GMT with Vodafone and ...

Supriya Sule remembers Balasaheb, his wife ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray geared up to be sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said she misses both Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife and their role in her life will alwa...

CORRECTED-Hungary charges Ukrainian captain over deadly boat collision on Danube river

Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner which sank another boat in May with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster which killed 27 people....

Sania set for return at Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday confirmed that she will be back to competitive tennis at Hobart International in January 2020, two years after taking a maternity break. The 33-year-old, who last played at China Open in October 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019