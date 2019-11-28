International Development News
Development News Edition

ThoughtWorks Live 2019 Sparks Conversations on Accelerating Digital Fluency

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:58 IST
ThoughtWorks Live 2019 Sparks Conversations on Accelerating Digital Fluency

- ThoughtWorks introduced its Digital Fluency Model that helps organizations identify their aspired state of digital fluency pattern

BENGALURU, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, successfully concluded its India chapter of ThoughtWorks Live 2019 in Bengaluru on 28 November. The event was an invite-only conclave specially designed for today's digital CXO. The conclave hosted opinions and insights on the theme; Accelerating Digital Fluency. The day's sessions discussed what it takes for businesses to not just become, but stay a digital course.

Industry experts and thought leaders shared their experiences of building Modern Digital Businesses. They stressed on the shift in mindset that's needed to create differentiated customer experiences and business models.

Sudhir Tiwari and Sameer Soman, Managing Directors for ThoughtWorks in India had this to say on occasion of ThoughtWorks Live 2019, "When driving digital transformation for our clients, we focus on an executive-level journey. This builds capabilities that are most critical to every client's very specific digital evolution. Unlike traditional digital transformation frameworks, the Digital Fluency Model isn't about being good at everything. Instead, businesses should achieve the right level and mix of proficiencies based on their particular needs. The model recognizes context and helps clients realize the authentic digital version of their business."

The event saw an attendance of over 111 participants and industry experts like Lathika Pai - Country Head, Microsoft for Start-Ups, Dr. Vivek Raghavan - Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect, UIDAI, Jaspreet Bindra - Digital Transformation Advisor to ThoughtWorks, Ashish Grover - VP - eCommerce, Falabella S.A, & Head of Technology, Falabella India, Avinash Raghavendra - Executive Vice President & Head - Information Technology, Axis Bank and Anil Kumble - Chairman, ICC Cricket Committee & Former Indian Cricketer who shared their expertise on stage.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 7000+ people strong across 43 offices in 14 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650994/ThoughtWorks_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City owners to buy 65% stake in India's Mumbai City FC

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65 stake in Indian Super League ISL football team Mumbai City FC, the City Football Group CFG said in a statement on Thursday. The ISL team would become the eight c...

Belgium-based Blockchain Tech Leader SettleMint Launches Operations in India

One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening. To be headquartered o...

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs 10 lakh crore

Equity benchmark indices ended near the days high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks. The bull run continued despite concerns that US President Donald Trump signing law support for anti-government prote...

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after Opposition protest, demand tourism minister's resignation

Bhubaneswar Odisha India, Nov 28 Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019