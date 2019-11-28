ThoughtWorks Live 2019 Sparks Conversations on Accelerating Digital Fluency

- ThoughtWorks introduced its Digital Fluency Model that helps organizations identify their aspired state of digital fluency pattern

BENGALURU, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, successfully concluded its India chapter of ThoughtWorks Live 2019 in Bengaluru on 28 November. The event was an invite-only conclave specially designed for today's digital CXO. The conclave hosted opinions and insights on the theme; Accelerating Digital Fluency. The day's sessions discussed what it takes for businesses to not just become, but stay a digital course.

Industry experts and thought leaders shared their experiences of building Modern Digital Businesses. They stressed on the shift in mindset that's needed to create differentiated customer experiences and business models.

Sudhir Tiwari and Sameer Soman, Managing Directors for ThoughtWorks in India had this to say on occasion of ThoughtWorks Live 2019, "When driving digital transformation for our clients, we focus on an executive-level journey. This builds capabilities that are most critical to every client's very specific digital evolution. Unlike traditional digital transformation frameworks, the Digital Fluency Model isn't about being good at everything. Instead, businesses should achieve the right level and mix of proficiencies based on their particular needs. The model recognizes context and helps clients realize the authentic digital version of their business."

The event saw an attendance of over 111 participants and industry experts like Lathika Pai - Country Head, Microsoft for Start-Ups, Dr. Vivek Raghavan - Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect, UIDAI, Jaspreet Bindra - Digital Transformation Advisor to ThoughtWorks, Ashish Grover - VP - eCommerce, Falabella S.A, & Head of Technology, Falabella India, Avinash Raghavendra - Executive Vice President & Head - Information Technology, Axis Bank and Anil Kumble - Chairman, ICC Cricket Committee & Former Indian Cricketer who shared their expertise on stage.

